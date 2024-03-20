US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Muted start for Wall St as attention turn to Fed

March 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street was range bound at open on Wednesday as investors awaited the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's meeting where it is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged and provide cues on its monetary policy trajectory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 38.71 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 39,072.05.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.18 points, or 0.06%, at 5,181.69, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.97 points, or 0.12%, to 16,185.76 at the opening bell.

