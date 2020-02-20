US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Mounting coronavirus fears spark Wall Street sell-off

Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, led by declines in technology heavyweights, after reports of new coronavirus cases in China and other countries intensified fears over the virus's spread and impact on the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 130.79 points, or 0.45%, to 29,217.24, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 13.15 points, or 0.39%, to 3,373 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 66.22 points, or 0.67%, to 9,750.97.

