US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Mounting coronavirus fears spark Wall Street sell-off

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, led by declines in technology heavyweights, after reports of new coronavirus cases in China and other countries intensified fears over the virus's spread and impact on the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 130.79 points, or 0.45%, to 29,217.24, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 13.15 points, or 0.39%, to 3,373 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 66.22 points, or 0.67%, to 9,750.97.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chris Reese)

((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; Reuters Messaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @aprjoy))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.