US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq at open

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 18, 2024 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

March 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, with a rally in megacap growth stocks and chipmakers supporting a sharp recovery in the tech-laden Nasdaq ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 112.16 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 38,826.93.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 37.68 points, or 0.74%, at 5,154.77, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 181.75 points, or 1.14%, to 16,154.92 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Follow on X: @BansariKamdar;))

