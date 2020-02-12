US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes hit record highs as virus fears ease

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - All three major U.S. stock indexes notched record closing highs on Wednesday as news the coronavirus could be running out of steam lifted investor optimism.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 274.32 points, or 0.94%, to 29,550.66, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 21.61 points, or 0.64%, to 3,379.36 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 87.02 points, or 0.9%, to 9,725.96.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chris Reese)

