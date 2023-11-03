News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn positive after October jobs data

November 03, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned positive on Friday as a weaker-than-expected job growth report underscored investor expectations that the Federal Reserve was done with its tightening campaign.

The Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 150,000 jobs in October, against expectations of a 180,000 increase.

While the unemployment rate was 3.9%, higher than expectations of remaining steady at 3.8%, the average earnings grew 0.2% on a monthly basis, compared with forecasts of 0.3% growth.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 110 points, or 0.32%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 13.25 points, or 0.31%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 37.75 points, or 0.25%.

