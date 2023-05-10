News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn positive after inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 10, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned positive on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose at a slower-than-expected pace last month, evidence that the Federal Reserve was succeeding in its fight against inflation.

The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.9% year-over-year in April, against expectations of a 5% increase.

The odds favoring a pause in rate hikes in June sharply increased after the data.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 78 points, or 0.23%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 14.75 points, or 0.36%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 63.25 points, or 0.48%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 56 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.5 points, or 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 4.25 points, or 0.03%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

