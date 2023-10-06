US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn negative after jobs data

Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned sharply lower on Friday after a closely watched jobs report signaled still-tight labor market conditions, fanning fears that the Federal Reserve might keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Labor Department's report showed non-farm payrolls increased by 336,000 jobs in September on a monthly basis, against expectations of 170,000 additions, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Unemployment rate stood at 3.8% against expectations of 3.7%, while average hourly earnings increased 0.2%, compared with estimates of 0.3%.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 190 points, or 0.57%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 35.25 points, or 0.82%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 159.5 points, or 1.07%.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

