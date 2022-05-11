US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn negative after inflation data

Corrects syntax in headline

May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned negative in volatile trading on Wednesday as consumer prices rose more than expected in April, fueling concerns about aggressive monetary tightening.

At 08:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 2 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 6.25 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 52 points, or 0.42%.

