US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn negative after inflation data

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stock index futures turned negative in volatile trading on Wednesday as consumer prices rose more than expected in April, fueling concerns about aggressive monetary tightening.

May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned negative in volatile trading on Wednesday as consumer prices rose more than expected in April, fueling concerns about aggressive monetary tightening.

At 08:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 2 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 6.25 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 52 points, or 0.42%.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

