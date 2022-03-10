US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim losses as inflation data meets estimates

March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures trimmed losses on Thursday after data showed rise in February consumer prices met expectations, cementing the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

At 08:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were down 276 points, or 0.83%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were down 32.75 points, or 0.77%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were down 134.25 points, or 0.98%.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.