US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim losses as inflation data meets estimates

U.S. stock index futures trimmed losses on Thursday after data showed rise in February consumer prices met expectations, cementing the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

At 08:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were down 276 points, or 0.83%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were down 32.75 points, or 0.77%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were down 134.25 points, or 0.98%.

