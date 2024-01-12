US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim losses as inflation data boosts rate-cut hopes

Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared declines on Friday as investors cheered a softer-than-expected inflation print that bolstered expectations of early interest-rate cuts.

Data showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) increased 1% on a yearly basis in December compared with a 1.3% rise expected by economists polled by Reuters. On a monthly basis, it ticked lower 0.1%, compared to an estimated 0.1% rise.

The core figure, excluding volatile items like food and energy, rose by 1.8% annually, compared with an estimated 1.9% increase. Month-on-month, it was flat versus expectations of a 0.2% increase.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 131 points, or 0.35%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.5 points, or 0.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 13.25 points, or 0.08%.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bangaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.