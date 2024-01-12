News & Insights

US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim losses as inflation data boosts rate-cut hopes

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 12, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared declines on Friday as investors cheered a softer-than-expected inflation print that bolstered expectations of early interest-rate cuts.

Data showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) increased 1% on a yearly basis in December compared with a 1.3% rise expected by economists polled by Reuters. On a monthly basis, it ticked lower 0.1%, compared to an estimated 0.1% rise.

The core figure, excluding volatile items like food and energy, rose by 1.8% annually, compared with an estimated 1.9% increase. Month-on-month, it was flat versus expectations of a 0.2% increase.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 131 points, or 0.35%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.5 points, or 0.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 13.25 points, or 0.08%.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bangaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.