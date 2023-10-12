News & Insights

US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim gains after consumer inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 12, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Thursday after a hotter-than-expected consumer inflation reading deepened worries about the Federal Reserve keeping monetary policy restrictive for a prolonged period.

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in September versus the 0.3% rise expected by economists polled by Reuters. Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, grew 0.3%, in line with expectations.

On an annual basis, the headline figure rose 3.7% against expectations of a 3.6% growth, while the core figure rose 4.1%, also in line with estimates.

Another set of data showed weekly jobless claims rose 209,000 for the week ended Oct. 7, lower than an estimated 210,000 rise.

At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 66 points, or 0.19%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4.5 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 3 points, or 0.02%.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.