US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slump after hot inflation data

Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday after hotter-than-expected consumer prices data raised fears of quicker interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

At 08:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were down 120 points, or 0.34%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were down 35.5 points, or 0.78%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were down 197 points, or 1.31%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

