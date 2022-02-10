US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slump after hot inflation data

US Markets

U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday after hotter-than-expected consumer prices data raised fears of quicker interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

At 08:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were down 120 points, or 0.34%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were down 35.5 points, or 0.78%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were down 197 points, or 1.31%.

