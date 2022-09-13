US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slump after August inflation data

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Tuesday after data showed a faster-than-expected rise in August consumer prices, cementing bets of a large 75-basis-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week.

At 08:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 306 points, or 0.94%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 50.5 points, or 1.23%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 199 points, or 1.56%.

