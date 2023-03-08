US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slip as strong private payrolls data fuels rate hike fears

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 08, 2023 — 08:21 am EST

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday after stronger- than-expected private payrolls data highlighted a resilient labor market, a day after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fueled a selloff on Wall Street.

At 08:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 38 points, or 0.12%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 6 points, or 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 20.25 points, or 0.17%.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.