US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slip after soft jobs data

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures slipped after an initial spike on Friday following the release of data that showed a weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. jobs growth last month.

Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped after an initial spike on Friday following the release of data that showed a weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. jobs growth last month.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 38 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 2.25 points, or 0.05%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 21.25 points, or 0.13%.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular