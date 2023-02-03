US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slide as blowout Jan jobs data adds to rate hike worries

Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday after data showed the economy added jobs at a rapid pace last month, feeding into fears that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer in its fight against inflation.

The Labor Department's report for nonfarm payrolls, showed the economy added 517,000 jobs in January, compared to an estimate of 185,000 additions.

The unemployment rate ticked down 3.4% in January from 3.5% in December.

The Fed delivered a quarter percentage point interest rate hike Wednesday. Traders' bets of a 25 basis point rate hike at the Federal Reserve's March meeting ticked up after the data while rates were seen peaking at 4.95% by June compared to 4.91% earlier. FEDWATCH

At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 170 points, or 0.5%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 41 points, or 0.98%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 204.25 points, or 1.59%.

Before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were down 70 points, or 0.21%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were down 21.25 points, or 0.51%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were down 100.75 points, or 0.78%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

