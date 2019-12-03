US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slide after Trump says no deadline for China trade deal

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

U.S. stock index futures slid about 0.4% on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he had no deadline for reaching a trade agreement with China and it might be better to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November, 2020. [nL9N27702H]

Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slid about 0.4% on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he had no deadline for reaching a trade agreement with China and it might be better to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November, 2020.

At 05:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 116 points, or 0.42%. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 11.75 points, or 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 41.5 points, or 0.5%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328; Reuters Messaging: sruthi.shankar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular