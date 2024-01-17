News & Insights

US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slide after retail sales data mars early rate-cut hopes

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 17, 2024 — 08:36 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended declines on Wednesday, after data reflecting a higher-than-anticipated rise in December retail sales tempered expectations of the Federal Reserve delivering early rate cuts this year.

A Commerce Department report showed December retail sales rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis, compared with the 0.4% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 167 points, or 0.44%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 25.5 points, or 0.53%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 121.25 points, or 0.71%.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.