US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slide after retail sales data mars early rate-cut hopes

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended declines on Wednesday, after data reflecting a higher-than-anticipated rise in December retail sales tempered expectations of the Federal Reserve delivering early rate cuts this year.

A Commerce Department report showed December retail sales rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis, compared with the 0.4% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 167 points, or 0.44%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 25.5 points, or 0.53%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 121.25 points, or 0.71%.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

