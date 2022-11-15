US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures sharply extend gains after October producer prices data

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures sharply extended gains on Tuesday as U.S. producer prices rose lesser than expected in October, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve would shift to smaller interest rate hikes.

The Labor Department's producer prices index rose 8% in the 12 months through October, lower than an estimated 8.3% rise. Producer prices had increased 8.5% in September.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 368 points, or 1.1%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 69.25 points, or 1.75%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 310.25 points, or 2.64%.

Moments before data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 190 points, or 0.57%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 41.25 points, or 1.04%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 192.75 points, or 1.64%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

