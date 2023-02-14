US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures see-saw after inflation data

February 14, 2023 — 08:46 am EST

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures swung between losses and gains on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices accelerated in January but the pace of annual increase slowed, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on a path of moderate interest rate hikes.

A highly anticipated Labor Department report showed that consumer prices climbed 0.5% in January, in line with economists expectations.

On a year-on-year basis inflation rose 6.4% last month from a 6.5% rise in December. Economists were expecting a 6.2% rise.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 8 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 1.25 points, or 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 8.25 points, or 0.07%.

