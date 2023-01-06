US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures rise sharply after December jobs data

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 06, 2023 — 08:49 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped sharply on Friday after data showed job additions in December were smaller than the previous month and average hourly earnings cooled, supporting views that employment grew in a slower pace.

The Labor Department's report showed that the nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 in December, less than the increase in November, while unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from 3.6% a month ago.

Average hourly earnings came in at 0.3% vs. expectations of 0.4%.

Economists were expecting nonfarm payrolls to rise by 200,000 and the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.

At 8:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 200 points, or 0.6%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 24 points, or 0.63%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 52.25 points, or 0.48%.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

