US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures reverse gains as inflation data intensifies rate hike worries

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned negative on Friday after a higher-than-expected rise in producer prices in November fanned worries of the Federal Reserve sticking to its policy tightening for longer.

The Labor Department's report showed producer prices edged 7.4% higher last month on an annual basis versus economists' expectations of 7.2%, after an 8% rise in October.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 149 points, or 0.44%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 21.75 points, or 0.55%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 96 points, or 0.82%.

