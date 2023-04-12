US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures rally after signs of cooling inflation

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 12, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rallied on Wednesday after data showed headline consumer prices cooled faster than expected in March, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve could hit pause on its interest rate hiking cycle soon.

The Labor Department data showed headline and core CPI in March rose 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively, on a month-on-month basis. Economists were expecting a rise of 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

On a year-over-year basis, the headline number rose 5% against economists' estimate of a 5.2% rise, while the core measure, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, climbed 5.6% in line with consensus estimates.

Traders now see a 67% chance of a 25-basis point rate hike in May by the Fed, down from 73% before the release of the data.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 224 points, or 0.66%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 35.5 points, or 0.86%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 146.25 points, or 1.12%.

