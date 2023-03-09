US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after jobless claims data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 09, 2023 — 08:37 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared losses on Thursday as a bigger-than-expected rise in weekly jobless claims eased concerns about a sharp rise in interest rates.

Data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose to 211,000 for the week ended March 4 from 190,000 the previous week.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 18 points, or 0.05%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 29 points, or 0.24%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

