US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after fourth-quarter GDP report

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

U.S. stock index futures pared some losses on Thursday after data showed domestic economy rose at a 2.1% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations.

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared some losses on Thursday after data showed domestic economy rose at a 2.1% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations. [nLNSUCEGH9] Futures were lower earlier as investors fretted over the economic impact of a fast spreading coronavirus in China. At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 158 points, or 0.55%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 19.5 points, or 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 35.5 points, or 0.39%. Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were down 179 points, or 0.62%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.67% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 46.25 points, or 0.51%. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular