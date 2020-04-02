US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims top 6 million

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. stocks index futures gave up early gains on Thursday after the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits topped a whopping 6 million as more jurisdictions enforced stay-at-home measures to curb the coronavirus.

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 129 points, or 0.62%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 16.5 points, or 0.67% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 42 points, or 0.56%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

