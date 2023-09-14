News & Insights

US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after stronger-than-expected economic data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 14, 2023 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Thursday after stronger-than-expected economic data deepened worries about sticky inflation, fueling concerns the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

A Labor Department report showed monthly producer prices for final demand rose 0.7% in August, against expectations of a 0.4% increase. On an annual basis, inflation rose 1.6% compared with estimates of a 1.2% rise.

Another report from the Commerce Department showed retail sales climbed 0.6% last month, against estimates of a 0.2% rise.

Investors also digested the jobless claims data for the week ended Sept. 9, with the number of Americans filing for employment benefits at 220,000. Economists polled by Reuters had estimated 225,000 claims.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 79 points, or 0.23%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 14 points, or 0.31%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 44.25 points, or 0.28%.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.