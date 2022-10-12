US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after producer prices data

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stock index futures rapidly pared gains on Wednesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in September, in another hot inflation reading that boosted bets of more jumbo-sized interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rapidly pared gains on Wednesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in September, in another hot inflation reading that boosted bets of more jumbo-sized interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Labor Department's producer prices index rose 8.5% in the 12 months through September, slightly higher than an estimated 8.4% rise. The reading, however, was lower than the 8.7% increase in August.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 64 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10.5 points, or 0.29%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 33 points, or 0.3%.

Moments before data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 203 points, or 0.69%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 31.5 points, or 0.88%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 115.75 points, or 1.07%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular