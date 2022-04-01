US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after March jobs data

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Friday but stayed in the positive territory, as U.S. jobs grew lesser than expected in March but jobless rate fell to a new two-year low, underscoring solid momentum in the economy.

At 08:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 127 points, or 0.37%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 15.75 points, or 0.35%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 54.25 points, or 0.36%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

