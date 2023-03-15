US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare declines after Feb retail sales, producer price data

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 15, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared declines on Wednesday as a bigger-than-expected fall in February's retail sales and a moderation in producer price inflation kept alive hopes of a less aggressive monetary policy stance by the Federal Reserve.

Data showed retail sales fell 0.4% last month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a contraction of 0.3%.

A separate report showed producer prices rose 4.6% in February on an annual basis, against expectations of a 5.4% rise.

Traders' bets were still equally split between odds of a 25 basis point rate hike and a pause at the Fed's March meeting. FEDWATCH

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 488 points, or 1.52%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 58.5 points, or 1.49%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 130.75 points, or 1.07%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

