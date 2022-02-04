US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures move lower after unexpected jobs growth in January

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Feb 4 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures turned negative on Friday after data showed a surprise pick-up in U.S. jobs growth in January even as COVID-19 infections lashed the nation.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 164 points, or 0.47%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 9 points, or 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 38.5 points, or 0.27%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

