US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures lower after weak private payrolls data

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were lower on Wednesday after softer-than-expected growth in private payrolls in March exacerbated worries of a steep economic downturn following the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes.

The ADP National Employment report showed U.S. private employment rose by 145,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 200,000 jobs in March.

At 8:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 25 points, or 0.07%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 6 points, or 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 11.75 points, or 0.09%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

