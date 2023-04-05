US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures lower after weak private payrolls data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 05, 2023 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were lower on Wednesday after softer-than-expected growth in private payrolls in March exacerbated worries of a steep economic downturn following the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes.

The ADP National Employment report showed U.S. private employment rose by 145,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 200,000 jobs in March.

At 8:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 25 points, or 0.07%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 6 points, or 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 11.75 points, or 0.09%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.