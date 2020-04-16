US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump as weekly jobless claims fall

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks index futures jumped on Thursday after weekly U.S. jobless claims fell to 5.2 million last week from an upwardly revised 6.62 million the week before.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 124 points, or 0.53%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 18.5 points, or 0.67% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 92.75 points, or 1.08%.

Moments before the data was released, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 0.67%.

