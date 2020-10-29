US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump as U.S. economy notches record growth in Q3

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday after data showed domestic economy grew at an unrivaled pace in the third quarter as the government poured out more than $3 trillion worth of pandemic relief.

A separate set of data showed weekly unemployment claims fell compared with a week earlier.

At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 7 points, or 0.03%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5.75 points, or 0.18%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 66 points, or 0.59%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

