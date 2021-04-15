US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump as retail sales surge, jobless claims fall

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks futures added to their gains on Thursday as data showed retail sales rebounded sharply in March, while jobless claims fell to 576,000 last week. [nL1N2M71WD]

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 188 points, or 0.56%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 27 points, or 0.66%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 138.5 points, or 1%.

