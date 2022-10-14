US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump as Putin says no plans for further mobilisation in Russia

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures jumped more than 1% on Friday as Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were no plans for a further military mobilization in Russia, easing some concerns over the geopolitical turmoil in Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference, Putin said the "partial mobilization" he announced last month was finishing and would be over within two weeks.

At 8:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 381 points, or 1.27%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 51.25 points, or 1.39%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 166.75 points, or 1.5%.

SPX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

