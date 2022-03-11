US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump as Putin hints at 'positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine

March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures moved sharply higher on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were certain "positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine.

At 6:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 424 points, or 1.28%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 60.75 points, or 1.43%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 223 points, or 1.64%.

