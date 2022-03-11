US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump as Putin hints at 'positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures moved sharply higher on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were certain "positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine.

March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures moved sharply higher on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were certain "positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine.

At 6:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 424 points, or 1.28%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 60.75 points, or 1.43%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 223 points, or 1.64%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular