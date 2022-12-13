US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump as CPI data eases jitters over interest rates

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 13, 2022 — 08:37 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Tuesday after a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices boosted bets that the Federal Reserve would ease its aggressive rate hike stance.

The U.S. Labor Department's report showed that consumer prices increased by 7.1% on an annual basis in November following a 7.7% rise in October. Economists were expecting 7.3% rise last month.

The core rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 6%, against expectations of 6.1%, following a 6.3% rise in October.

Expectations that the U.S. central bank will increase the benchmark rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday shot up to 97%with the rates seen peaking in May 2023 at 4.86%. FEDWATCH

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 849 points, or 2.5%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 114.75 points, or 2.87%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 411 points, or 3.51%.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.