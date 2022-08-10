US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump after softer-than-expected inflation data

Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gained sharply on Wednesday after data showed monthly consumer prices rose at a slower pace than expected, dousing expectations of an aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

At 08:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 427 points, or 1.3%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 71.25 points, or 1.73%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 316 points, or 2.42%.

