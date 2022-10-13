US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump after report on UK budget

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday after a report that the British government is discussing making changes to its fiscal plan announced last month.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday after a report that the British government is discussing making changes to its fiscal plan announced last month.

"Downing Street denying any changes to mini budget but I'm told by sources discussions underway over which bits might yet be junked give the scale of the concern," Sam Coates, Sky News' deputy political editor, said on Twitter.

At 8:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 296 points, or 1.01%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 37.75 points, or 1.05%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 82.75 points, or 0.76%.

Investors are awaiting a closely watched U.S. inflation report that could offer clues on how successful the Federal Reserve has been in its battle against decades-high inflation.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular