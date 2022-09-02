US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump after August jobs data

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed early losses on Friday to hit session highs after data showed stronger-than-expected jobs growth in August but a rise in unemployment rate and a cooling wage increase eased some concerns about inflation.

At 08:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 155 points, or 0.49%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 23.5 points, or 0.59%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 73.5 points, or 0.6%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

