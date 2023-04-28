News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures hold losses after inflation data

April 28, 2023 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures held losses on Friday after a keenly watch inflation gauge rose largely in-line with expectations, prompting investors to stick to their bets of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates again next week.

Personal consumption expenditure index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose to 4.2% in March on a year-over-year basis from a 5% rise in the previous month.

However, the core rate, excluding prices of volatile items such as food and energy, remained unchanged at 4.6%, versus economists' projections of a 4.5% rise.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 130 points, or 0.38%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 13 points, or 0.31%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 26.5 points, or 0.2%.

