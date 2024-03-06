US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures hold gains after Fed Chair Powell's remarks

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 06, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures held gains on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in prepared remarks ahead of his testimony said the central bank expects to reduce its benchmark interest rate later this year.

Powell that inflation had "eased substantially" since hitting 40-year highs in 2022, but that policymakers still needed "greater confidence" in its continued decline before cutting rates.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 135 points, or 0.35%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 25.25 points, or 0.5%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 139.25 points, or 0.78%.

