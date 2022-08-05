US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall sharply as strong jobs data fuels rate-hike worries

Devik Jain Reuters
U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday after a solid jobs report for July bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to continue on its aggressive policy tightening path.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were down 167 points, or 0.51%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were down 34.25 points, or 0.82%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were down 138.75 points, or 1.04%.

