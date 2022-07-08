US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall sharply after monthly jobs data

Contributors
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday after stronger-than-expected job growth in June and low unemployment rate fueled bets of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday after stronger-than-expected job growth in June and low unemployment rate fueled bets of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Labor Department report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 372,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls would rise by 268,000 jobs.

At 08:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 54 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 18.75 points, or 0.48%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 112 points, or 0.92%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular