US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall sharply after monthly jobs data

July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday after stronger-than-expected job growth in June and low unemployment rate fueled bets of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Labor Department report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 372,000 jobs last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls would rise by 268,000 jobs.

At 08:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 54 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 18.75 points, or 0.48%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 112 points, or 0.92%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

