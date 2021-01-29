US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall past 1% as J&J says COVID-19 vaccine 72% effective in U.S.

Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended declines on Friday as Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said its single-dose vaccine was 72% effective in preventing COVID-19 in the United States, but a lower rate of 66% was observed globally.

Those results compare to the high bar set by two authorized vaccines from Pfizer Inc PFE.N/BioNTech SE BNTX.O and Moderna Inc MRNA.O, which were around 95% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in pivotal trials when given in two doses.

Those trials, however, were conducted mainly in the United States and before the broad spread of new variants now under the spotlight.

At 8:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 342 points, or 1.12%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 40.25 points, or 1.07%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 150 points, or 1.14%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

