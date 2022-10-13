US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall after hot consumer prices data

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday after data showed a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month, giving more ammunition to the Federal Reserve to stick to its aggressive rate-hike cycle.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday after data showed a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month, giving more ammunition to the Federal Reserve to stick to its aggressive rate-hike cycle.

The Labor Department's consumer prices index (CPI) report showed headline CPI gained at an annual pace of 8.2% in September, compared to an estimated 8.1%. The reading was lower than an 8.3% increase in August.

The core CPI, which eliminates volatile food and fuel prices, gained 6.6% last month, compared with the estimates of a 6.5% increase. The reading was much higher than a 6.3% rise in August.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 297 points, or 1.02%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 54.5 points, or 1.52%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 265.5 points, or 2.45%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 285 points, or 0.97%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 38 points, or 1.06%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 93.5 points, or 0.86%.

Markets had briefly taken support from a report that the British government was discussing making changes to its fiscal plan that spooked global financial markets when it was announced last month.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular