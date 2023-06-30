News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extended gains after May inflation data

June 30, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed a closely watched measure of inflation cooled in May, offering fresh evidence of easing price pressures due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.

A Commerce Department report showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, considered to be the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 3.8% in May, on an annual basis from 4.3% last month.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index rose 4.6% in May on an annual basis from 4.7% in the previous month. Economists polled by Reuters expected core rates to remain steady at 4.7%.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 159 points, or 0.46%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 26.5 points, or 0.6%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 130.25 points, or 0.86%.

