US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses on elevated January inflation

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 24, 2023 — 08:39 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after data showed that personal consumption expenditure accelerated in January, adding to fears that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

A Commerce Department report showed the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, Personal Consumption Expenditure index (PCE), rose 0.6% in January, on a monthly basis, from a 0.2% rise in the previous month.

Annual PCE rose to 5.4% in January from a 5.3% gain in December.

Money market participants now see the central bank's benchmark rate to peak at 5.36% in July and stay near those levels till the end of the year. 0#FEDWATCH

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 345 points, or 1.04%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 48.25 points, or 1.2%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 195.75 points, or 1.6%.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

