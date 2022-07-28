US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses as U.S. economy contracts in second quarter

July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Thursday after an early reading showed the U.S. economic growth contracted in the second quarter, adding to market fears that the economy was already in recession.

At 08:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 70 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 7.5 points, or 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 47.25 points, or 0.37%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

