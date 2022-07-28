US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses as U.S. economy contracts in second quarter

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Thursday after an early reading showed the U.S. economic growth contracted in the second quarter, adding to market fears that the economy was already in recession. [nL1N2Z83DU]

At 08:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 70 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 7.5 points, or 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 47.25 points, or 0.37%.

